Muse's new meditation headband is designed to help you sleep

This makeover has been designed with sleep in mind, and alongside the revamped device -- named the Muse S -- comes a library of "Go to Sleep Journeys." This is the first time Muse has combined guided instruction with its soundscapes, so you should get a properly personalized slumber experience, according to the company. The soothing voice of your meditation teacher responds in real-time to the metrics measured by the headband, including brain activity, heart rate, body movements and breathing.

It's not a cheap way to get to sleep -- the Muse S costs $350 and unlimited access to the meditation library costs $13 a month or $95 a year. However, our previous hands-on testing has always brought the device up trumps when it comes to chilling out, so it could be a worthwhile investment if you need something to calm your busy mind -- especially since other brain-reading sleep wearables haven't always been successful. It's available now in the US, with a worldwide release coming soon.