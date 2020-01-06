Latest in Gear

Image credit: DAVID MCNEW via Getty Images
Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

The event tagline is 'the future is coming.'
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago in Gadgetry
DAVID MCNEW via Getty Images

Another year, another Sony press conference at CES. We know that the PlayStation 5 is in the works and will launch sometime this winter. It's possible the company will unwrap the console in Las Vegas -- we're expecting a dedicated event later this year, though, or some kind of big blow-out at E3. (CES has played host to a console launch before, though...) Instead, the rumor mill suggests that Sony will be showing off some new Xperia smartphones. Will we get some new TVs, cameras and robotic dogs, too? Find out by watching the press conference live right here at 5PM PT/8PM ET. You can also tune into our liveblog for analysis and reactions.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: ces2020, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, sony
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
