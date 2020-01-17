Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Paper House
Help Australian wildlife with Humble’s latest 29-game bundle

The company will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to charities in Australia.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in AV
With the ongoing bushfires in Australia, Humble has launched a new Australia Fire Relief Bundle designed to help organizations working to save and rehabilitate animals affected by the disaster. Those who donate a minimum of $25 will get access to almost 30 Steam games.

The excellent Hollow Knight headlines the collection. Other highlights include Void Bastards, The Stillness of the Wind and Machinarium. In all, there are 29 games in the bundle, with a total value of more than $400. Each of the titles has some connection to the country. Hollow Knight, for instance, was developed by Team Cherry, a three-person studio based out of Adelaide, South Australia. Paperbark, meanwhile, stars a cute wombat who makes their home in the country's iconic outback.

Humble will donate 100 percent of the money it makes off the collection to RSPCA Australia, WIRES, the World Wildlife Fund and the Australian Red Cross. If you haven't bought a Humble Bundle in the past, $25 is the minimum you need to donate to get access to the games in the package. You can pledge more if you have the means and desire to do so. At the time of writing, Humble has sold approximately 25,000 bundles.

As of January 8th, the bushfires in Australia have scorched approximately 10.7 million hectares of land, a total area that's bigger than all of South Korea. Additionally, at least 28 people and an estimated one billion animals have died directly from the disaster. The koala population in New South Wales, in particular, has suffered grievously from the fires.

Via: Polygon
Source: Humble Bundle
