Latest in Gear

Image credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Court reinstates lawsuit challenging online sex trafficking law

A First Amendment dispute over FOSTA-SESTA can go ahead.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Politics
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Civil liberty advocates are getting a second chance to challenge the legitimacy of the FOSTA-SESTA online sex trafficking law. An appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit claiming that FOSTA-SESTA violates First Amendment protections for free speech. While a judge had previously tossed the lawsuit on the grounds that plaintiffs Alex Andrews and Eric Koszyk didn't face a credible threat of prosecution, the appeals court disagreed. It determined that Andrews faced a real threat due to her sex worker support site, while FOSTA may have harmed Koszyk by denying him the ability to offer therapeutic massages anywhere on Craigslist.

Critics have argued that FOSTA-SESTA's language is too vague and affects many more people than sex traffickers, including sex workers looking for support, people advocating for legal prostitution and services like massages that are sometimes thinly-veiled ads for sexual services. The law has led Craigslist and other sites to shut down sex-related categories and sites out as a precaution.

This is only a temporary victory for the plaintiffs. They still have to convince a court that FOSTA-SESTA violates their free speech rights, and that's not guaranteed. Even so, it's a significant milestone for those who believe the law is having a chilling effect on the internet.

Via: EFF
Source: USCourts.gov (PDF)
In this article: constitution, first amendment, fosta, fosta-sesta, free speech, gear, internet, law, lawsuit, politics, sesta, sex trafficking
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Motorola wants you to be careful using the new Razr

Motorola wants you to be careful using the new Razr

View
Boeing completes test flight for the world's largest twin-engine jet

Boeing completes test flight for the world's largest twin-engine jet

View
Rivian says its electric vehicles will cost less than first announced

Rivian says its electric vehicles will cost less than first announced

View
DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations

DOJ and state AGs may combine their Google investigations

View
UK won't implement EU's contentious digital copyright law

UK won't implement EU's contentious digital copyright law

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr