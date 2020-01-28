'Destiny 2' is offline as Bungie tries to fix a data-erasing bug

You might not want to look at your Destiny 2 inventory right now if you're an avid player -- you could be in for a rude shock. Bungie has taken the game offline for "emergency maintenance" after discovering that the latest update appears to have erased players' Glimmer currency, infusion materials (like ascendant shards) and possibly cosmetics currency like Bright Dust. Given that some of these items are particularly hard to get, that's a huge problem -- many hours of gameplay may have been wiped out.