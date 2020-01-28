Latest in Gaming

'Destiny 2' is offline as Bungie tries to fix a data-erasing bug

Players lost in-game currency and key upgrade items.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
16m ago in AV
You might not want to look at your Destiny 2 inventory right now if you're an avid player -- you could be in for a rude shock. Bungie has taken the game offline for "emergency maintenance" after discovering that the latest update appears to have erased players' Glimmer currency, infusion materials (like ascendant shards) and possibly cosmetics currency like Bright Dust. Given that some of these items are particularly hard to get, that's a huge problem -- many hours of gameplay may have been wiped out.

The developer is in the midst of testing a fix, including the possibility of restoring any missing goodies. It promised more updates on the situation. The company is keeping the game offline until there's a solution, though, which could leave players waiting a long time -- and it's not certain that everything they earned will be waiting for them when they return.

