RED's Hydrogen One phone makes a cameo in the 'F9' trailer

Now that the nearly four-minute-long F9: The Fast Saga trailer is here, fans of the long-running series can enjoy some surprise resurrections (spoiler alert: watch the trailer before scrolling to the end of this post), but the strangest appearance belongs to a smartphone. For reasons that may (or may not) be explained when the movie hits theaters May 22nd, multiple characters are driving around with the RED's Hydrogen One phone strapped to the dashboards of their cars.

It's not shocking that people in the movie business would have an affinity for the high-priced but ultimately disappointing project, since they're likely to work with the company's cameras. Still, this isn't the only recent appearance of the Hydrogen One, more than a year after it debuted and months after RED announced it would abandon the phone business.