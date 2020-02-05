Uber can resume testing its self-driving cars in California

After the fatal crash, Uber stopped testing its self-driving cars in all four of its testing grounds -- Tempe, Arizona; Toronto; San Francisco and Pittsburgh. However, the company resumed testing in Pittsburgh just months later, and has plans to begin tests in Washington, D.C. by the end of the year. About a year after the pedestrian was killed, the company raised a $1 billion investment in its self-driving division from three Japanese organizations -- Softbank, Denso and Toyota -- despite allegedly ramping down its efforts in the autonomous vehicle industry.

It's extremely probable that more deaths will occur during the testing and use of self-driving cars. How the industry handles these fatalities could have a big impact on how the technology progresses -- and how quickly the public warms up to the idea of autonomous vehicles.