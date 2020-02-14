Facebook: Creators must disclose paid partnerships with political campaigns

Influencers have had to disclose paid partnerships for a while, but usually those are for products. Now, they'll have to do the same thing when they're pushing paid political content.

Facebook previously prohibited political entities from posting branded content because its policies were written for all forms of monetization, including both ads and sponsored content, and the company didn't want to be seen as supporting any candidate. This isn't a problem with branded content, though, as Facebook isn't involved in the actual transaction.

Sponsored content, even paid political memes, will not be archived in Facebook's political Ad Library, unless the creator pays to boost the post, a Facebook spokesperson told The Verge. Because paid partnerships like Bloomberg's memes won't be considered political ads, they'll be subject to slightly different rules. For now, these guidelines apply only in the US.

Facebook's full statement is below: