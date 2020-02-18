Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dell

Dell’s top-of-the-line XPS 13 from 2019 is $400 off at Amazon

The XPS 13, in all its recent forms, is one of our favorite laptops.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
50m ago
Dell

One of Engadget's favorite laptops, the Dell XPS 13, is currently on sale. Amazon has discounted the top-of-the-line 2019 model by $400, making it $1,400 instead of $1,800. This variant features a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of internal storage and a 4K touchscreen display. According to price tracker Camelcamelcamel, $1,400 is Amazon's lowest price for the 2019 model to date. To put things in perspective, the lower spec models currently cost more than the top-end one.

We've been fans of the XPS 13 since 2015. Last year, however, we called it the perfect ultraportable, awarding it a 93. In particular, we liked the computer's updated design, especially the fact Dell moved the webcam to sit above the screen. The Dolby Vision display, which its excellent black levels, was another highlight for us. However, gaming performance could be better, and it would be nice if it had a full-sized SD card slot, instead of a microSD one.

At first glance, there are a lot of XPS 13 options, which can make picking one computer over another confusing. Late last year, Dell updated the XPS 13 lineup to add a 2-in-1 model. In January, the company updated the non-convertible model for 2020. Despite its more appealing design and a couple of internal tweaks, the new model doesn't completely replace the 2019 one included in this sale; you can't spec out the newest addition to the XPS 13 family with a six-core processor.

Buy Dell XPS 13 on Amazon - $1,400

Source: Amazon
