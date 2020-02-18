Dell’s top-of-the-line XPS 13 from 2019 is $400 off at Amazon

We've been fans of the XPS 13 since 2015. Last year, however, we called it the perfect ultraportable, awarding it a 93. In particular, we liked the computer's updated design, especially the fact Dell moved the webcam to sit above the screen. The Dolby Vision display, which its excellent black levels, was another highlight for us. However, gaming performance could be better, and it would be nice if it had a full-sized SD card slot, instead of a microSD one.

At first glance, there are a lot of XPS 13 options, which can make picking one computer over another confusing. Late last year, Dell updated the XPS 13 lineup to add a 2-in-1 model. In January, the company updated the non-convertible model for 2020. Despite its more appealing design and a couple of internal tweaks, the new model doesn't completely replace the 2019 one included in this sale; you can't spec out the newest addition to the XPS 13 family with a six-core processor.

Buy Dell XPS 13 on Amazon - $1,400