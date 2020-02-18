Jaguar Land Rover unveils autonomous EV concept for urban transit

The EV is just four meters long, and its battery and drivetrain are all built into a flat floor. Inside, the cabin can be configured for private or shared use, as well as commercial deliveries. It was developed at the National Automotive Innovation Centre at the University of Warwick in the UK, with input from academic and industry partners.

"Future urban travel will be a composite of owned and shared vehicles, access to ride hailing and on-demand services as well as public transport," said Dr. Tim Leverton, project director. "Our vision shows the vehicle as a flexible part of the urban mobility network that can be adapted for different purposes."

This isn't the company's first EV used for autonomous rides. Waymo began testing the Jaguar I-Pace EVs on roads last summer, and the automaker has tested self-driving cars that project their next move. But this "autonomous-ready" EV could be street-ready relatively soon.