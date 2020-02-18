Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Mall Madness

Mall Madness electronic board game gets an update for 2020

It will come out in the fall for $25.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
19m ago
Comments
Mall Madness

Hasbro is bringing Mall Madness back for old fans and everyone else missing local malls that became a casualty of the retail apocalypse. The company has given the electronic shopping-themed board game a makeover for 2020, 16 years after the last version came out. According to Bustle, the 2020 version features a 3D gameboard and will allow players to choose a personality and play as a Gwen, a Sage, an Avery or a Dax -- feel free to imagine what personalities those characters have -- and will have updated storefronts.

Its core gameplay remains the same, though. There's still an electronic unit that directs players to their next move, tells them where the sales are and also makes sound effects like "cha-ching." No word on whether "sad trombone" plays when somebody runs out of money. Players still have to purchase items from their shopping list from 22 stores -- with undoubtedly pun-ny names like "Short Circuit Electronics" -- and make it to the parking lot first to win the game, as well. The game will ship in the fall for $25 and is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

Check out this vintage Mall Madness ad here:

gadgetry, gadgets, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
