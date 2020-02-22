Google's new terms of service will (hopefully) be easier to read

The new terms also cover Chrome, Chrome OS and Google Drive. Google also isn't taking any chances and stresses that it's neither changing the privacy policy nor asking for restrictions on your legal rights.

Google doesn't expect the new terms to have a meaningful impact on how you use its services. At first glance, this is really about ensuring that more people read the TOS and understand why Google took action against some material. This won't satisfy people unhappy with Google's choices on privacy and other key areas -- it might, however, clarify the company's position during any disputes.