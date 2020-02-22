Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ninja's Twitter account was hijacked

The attacker also made an (unsuccessful) attempt at extortion.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Tech giants and sports organizations aren't the only ones wrestling with high-profile Twitter account hijacks. An intruder compromised the account of well-known streamer Ninja (aka Tyler Blevins) in mid-day on February 22nd, trying to use opportunity to rack up followers, start a beef with Fortnite star Tfue and complain when an account (possibly the perpetrator's) was inevitably suspended. The attacker even tried to extort Ninja's wife and business partner, Jessica Blevins, though this clearly wasn't her first time dealing with a wannabe hacker -- she said the intruder "lasted five minutes."

Not surprisingly, Ninja wasn't fazed either. Besides deleting the tweets, he posted a video (below) blasting an "irrelevant" person for grasping in vain for popularity. "Same script every time," he said, suggesting this wasn't a particularly sophisticated hijack.

The incident wasn't the first for Ninja. In July of last year, scammers compromised his Instagram account and pushed bogus giveaways. This makes it clear that he's a high-profile target, though, and underscores how it's still relatively easy to deface accounts even when their owners likely take security seriously. Until social media accounts are airtight, you can expect similar attacks for a long while.

Source: Ninja (Twitter), Jessica Blevins (Twitter)
In this article: fortnite, games, gaming, gear, internet, jessica blevins, ninja, security, social media, social network, social networking, twitter, tyler blevins, video, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria

AI discovers antibiotic that kills even highly resistant bacteria

View
Netflix's first 'Transformers' teaser reveals a hopeless war

Netflix's first 'Transformers' teaser reveals a hopeless war

View
Ford hopes you'll trade some privacy for discounted car insurance

Ford hopes you'll trade some privacy for discounted car insurance

View
Bethesda games leave GeForce Now streaming service

Bethesda games leave GeForce Now streaming service

View
Samsung temporarily shuts down phone factory following coronavirus case

Samsung temporarily shuts down phone factory following coronavirus case

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr