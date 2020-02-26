Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images via Getty Images

EasyMile forced to suspend autonomous shuttle rides in 10 US states

The decision follows an "unexplained braking incident" in Ohio.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images via Getty Images

US vehicle safety regulators have suspended operations for autonomous shuttle company EasyMile after a passenger in Ohio was injured in a braking incident last week. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the battery-powered bus service will be halted in 10 US states while it investigates "safety issues related to both vehicle technology and operations."

The incident -- which took place in Columbus, Ohio -- saw a passenger fall from their seat after the shuttle made an emergency stop. The vehicle has been traveling at seven miles per hour (11 kilometers per hour). EasyMile, which has pods operating in various locations, says that the vehicles are still permitted on US roads, but won't be able to carry passengers while the NHTSA conducts its review.

It's not the first time EasyMile has faced safety criticism. As Reuters reports, an elderly passenger was injured in a similar braking incident in Utah last year. Despite EasyMile's comments that its vehicles are simply performing as they are programmed to, it's clear that the NHTSA is not prepared to take any chances over safety issues, especially since it so recently came under fire from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for its role in 2018's fatal Tesla crash.

Source: Reuters
In this article: accident, autonomous vehicle, crash, EasyMile, NHTSA, NTSB, Ohio, safety, shuttle, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

NYT: $100 million US phone surveillance program produced two unique leads

NYT: $100 million US phone surveillance program produced two unique leads

View
Facebook buys the VR game maker behind 'Asgard's Wrath'

Facebook buys the VR game maker behind 'Asgard's Wrath'

View
Fujifilm's new flagship X-T4 camera has in-body stabilization

Fujifilm's new flagship X-T4 camera has in-body stabilization

View
Virgin Galactic will let people hop to the front of the line for tickets

Virgin Galactic will let people hop to the front of the line for tickets

View
Grimes details her character's backstory in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

Grimes details her character's backstory in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr