Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Hipster Whale

'Crossy Road' follow-up comes to Apple Arcade with a focus on co-op play

'Crossy Road Castle' ditches the road and crossing angle.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
14m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Hipster Whale

It's been a few years since Crossy Road updated the Frogger formula to create a popular mobile game, and now developer Hipster Whale has returned with Crossy Road Castle. The Apple Arcade-exclusive title is available across iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS devices and invites players into its obstacle course as they try to climb a spinning tower.

Crossy Road Castle

The multiplayer is built for use on a single device (and with gamepads, if you have them) or across multiple devices, with tons of collectibles and procedurally generated levels that promise a different run every time. Snagging the spinoff to an already-popular game is one way to make sure people are still paying attention to Apple Arcade's subscription package, although it's disappointing for anyone who'd like to play on non-Apple platforms. As it is, you'll have to try it to find out if the game holds up to its predecessor and can make our list of the best Arcade titles.

Source: App Store
In this article: apple, Apple Arcade, Apple TV, Crossy Road, Crossy Road Castle, entertainment, gadgetry, gadgets, gaming, Hipster Whale, iOS, iPhone, mobile
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Clearview AI leak names businesses using its facial recognition database

Clearview AI leak names businesses using its facial recognition database

View
Apple's keyboard cover for the next iPad Pro could add a trackpad

Apple's keyboard cover for the next iPad Pro could add a trackpad

View
Bose Frames work with Microsoft's navigation tech for the blind

Bose Frames work with Microsoft's navigation tech for the blind

View
YouTube TV to drop Fox regional sports channels following Sinclair dispute

YouTube TV to drop Fox regional sports channels following Sinclair dispute

View
Minecraft Festival is coming to Orlando in September

Minecraft Festival is coming to Orlando in September

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr