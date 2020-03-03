Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Atari

Atari classic 'Missile Command' is coming back as a mobile game

'Missile Command: Recharged' will even have an AR mode.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Atari

Atari has been milking Missile Command nostalgia for a while with re-released games and even plans for a movie (not that it has materialized), but its latest may be appealing for its relatively straightforward appeal. It's developing Missile Command: Recharged, a slightly modernized version of the classic base defense game for Android and iOS. The touch input is the most obvious update, but you'll also see an upgrade system, power-ups, achievements and online leaderboards to keep things fresh. There's even an augmented reality mode -- you can play on a virtual cabinet in your room if you have memories of spending all your quarters at the arcade.

The title will be available in spring as a free-to-play title with ads, although there will be a one-and-done purchase option to play the game ad-free. You shouldn't be nickel-and-dimed to death, then. This won't be the most spectacular way to celebrate Missile Command's 40th anniversary (it first hit arcades in July 1980). However, it does show how far gaming has come over four decades. A game that used to require a hulking cabinet and a trackball now fits easily into your pocket, with touch and AR technology that wasn't even on the radar 40 years ago. And look at it this way: it'll be a much more affordable trip down memory lane than Atari's long-delayed VCS console.

Via: Polygon
In this article: android, atari, augmented reality, free to play, free-to-play, games, gaming, ios, ipad, iphone, missile command, missile command recharged, mobile, nostalgia, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Mercedes' new E-Class knows when you're holding the wheel

Mercedes' new E-Class knows when you're holding the wheel

View
The Morning After: NASA is taking applications for new astronauts

The Morning After: NASA is taking applications for new astronauts

View
An algorithm could make CPUs a cheap way to train AI

An algorithm could make CPUs a cheap way to train AI

View
Intel's 10th-gen desktop CPUs are coming soon, according to a Dell ad

Intel's 10th-gen desktop CPUs are coming soon, according to a Dell ad

View
Goodyear's smart tire concept 'prints' its own treads

Goodyear's smart tire concept 'prints' its own treads

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr