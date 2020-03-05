Facebook is suing over domains that could be mistaken for its products

Facebook notes it sent multiple notices to Whoisguard between October 2018 and February 2020, asking it to share information about the domains. Despite those requests, the company didn't cooperate. "Our goal is to create consequences for those who seek to do harm and we will continue to take legal action to protect people from domain name fraud and abuse," Facebook said.

Last year, Facebook filed a similar suit against a domain registrar OnlineNIC. At the time, Facebook mentioned 20 URLs OnlineNIC had allowed cybersquatters to claim. In OnlineNIC's instance, the company also had a history of allowing the practice.