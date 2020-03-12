Android Auto is coming to Harley-Davidson motorcycles

If you own a 2014 or later model Touring, Trike or CVO motorcycle and it's equipped with the company's Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, you'll be able to install Android Auto on your bike by yourself or with the help of a dealership early this summer. If your motorcycle doesn't have a Boom! Box GTS unit, Harley-Davidson sells as an accessory you can buy separately.

Moving forward, Harley-Davidson says all 2021 model Touring, CVO and Trike motorcycles with Boom! Box GTS units will ship with Android Auto standard. As with Android Auto in a car, you'll be to navigate using Google Maps, access Assistant and control music playback as long as you connect your phone to the motorcycle's infotainment system through a USB cable.

Harley-Davidson has supported CarPlay since about mid-2018, so the arrival of Android Auto is something of a long-overdue update. As Android Police points out, in the past it wasn't uncommon for some people to replace the infotainment system that came with their motorcycle with an aftermarket unit.