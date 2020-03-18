Bandcamp will waive its fees to help musicians affected by coronavirus

Some independent labels are also waiving their cuts from record sales. Deathwish, for example, partnered with Bandcamp to help its bands which have had their shows or tours cancelled. Fans can buy albums on a "name your price" basis, and all of the revenue that the label would have received will go straight to the bands.

Most musicians live on a shoestring budget. Having tours cancelled is a huge blow, and could have major consequences. Bands could use all the support they can get, so initiatives like this are much needed. Hopefully fans who are staying home can take advantage of Bandcamp's program and download some new music to get through this extended period of social distancing.