Image credit: GDC

GDC could return to San Francisco as a 3-day event in August

GDC Summer is scheduled take place on August 4th to 6th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
GDC

When GDC's organizers cancelled the annual conference due to the coronavirus outbreak, they said they were hoping to host another even in the summer. Now, they've officially announced GDC Summer, a three-day "celebration of all things game development." It'll be some sort of GDC lite event that would still feature expert-led talks and a two-day expo show. The organizers are promising a new series of microtalks and fireside chats, as well as dedicated space for comprehensive career development sessions for new developers.

In addition, attendees may see exhibitors they've never seen at a GDC event before, since the organizers are giving organizations the chance to apply for space onsite. Those who do can hold meetings and meet-ups alongside the main event.

GDC Summer is scheduled to take place from August 4th through 6th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Whether it actually pushes through or not depends on the situation, though: The GDC organizers promise to continue monitoring the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak "to ensure a safe and compelling event for everyone."

Source: GDC
In this article: business, coronavirus, covid-19, gadgetry, gadgets, GDC, GDC Summer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
