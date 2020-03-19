The first digital wristwatch gets a modern update

It's a very basic wristwatch like the Pulsar was without the trappings of most modern smartwatches: All it can do is tell the time. According to Hodinkee, though, the PSR has a hybrid display unlike the original that only has an LED display and doesn't show the time unless you're pressing a button. The time remains readable even when it's light out, and pressing its button activates an OLED display that makes the digits pop. Also, the PSR has a sapphire crystal anti-reflective coating and is water resistant for up to 330 feet.

Hamilton is releasing two versions of the PSR in May. It will manufacture 1,970 pieces of the yellow gold limited edition model that will set you back $995. Meanwhile, the non-limited edition steel version will cost $745.