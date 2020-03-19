Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Activision Blizzard

The latest 'Overwatch' hero can transform into enemy characters

Damage dealer Echo can fly too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
56m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Activision Blizzard

Echo, the latest Overwatch hero, is joining the ranks of the game's damage dealers with some nifty-sounding abilities. The AI robot's ultimate in particular will give players plenty of new scope for creativity -- when they activate Duplicate, Echo can adopt the form of an opponent's hero and use (or echo, geddit?) their abilities.

That's a game-changing ultimate that will shake up gameplay dynamics in many ways, especially because Echo can use the mimicked hero's ultimate too. Game director Jeff Kaplan said Echo will be visually and audibly distinguishable from other characters in a match when she adopts another hero's form. She can't become a clone of an enemy team's Echo, though.

Her main weapon is called Tri-Shot, which fires a trio of rounds in a triangle pattern. She can also deploy sticky bombs and a beam attack, which deals high damage to opponents and barriers with less than 50 percent health.

On top of all of that, she can briefly fly and glide back to terra firma. The latter is a little different from Mercy's glide mechanic, according to Kaplan, as Echo falls faster but can move more quickly horizontally.

PC players can try out Echo on the latest Public Test Realm patch, which is rolling out now. For the first time, you can add a bot version of any hero in the training range so you can practice replicating their moves.

Echo will be available in the full version of the game soon, possibly in a couple of weeks after the current Archives event wraps up. It's not clear as yet when she'll make her Overwatch League debut.

Source: Blizzard (1), (2)
In this article: activision blizzard, activisionblizzard, art, av, blizzard, echo, fps, games, gaming, overwatch, video games, videogames
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View
Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

Elon Musk: Tesla 'will make ventilators if there is a shortage'

View
The Nokia 8.3 5G wants to be the king of roaming

The Nokia 8.3 5G wants to be the king of roaming

View
Is the Pixel 3a your ideal budget phone?

Is the Pixel 3a your ideal budget phone?

View
Netflix will reduce streaming birates in Europe to ease congestion

Netflix will reduce streaming birates in Europe to ease congestion

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr