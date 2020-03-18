The next 'Overwatch' hero is an AI robot with an important story link

Blizzard describes Echo as "an evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence." In the origin video the studio shared, we find out Dr. Mina Liao, one of the six founders of the Overwatch organization and the creator of the omnics, built Echo. It also turns out Echo features the same voice, as well as ideals and mannerisms, as her creator.

As the video nears its end, we hear them sync up. "All I needed was to help them all," the two say in unison. From that moment on, there's only a single voice in the mix. "And so she created me," says Echo. "Her legacy. Her promise. Her echo."

We don't know how Echo will play yet, but now that her origin video is out, Blizzard will likely add her to the game's public test servers soon. At that point, we'll see what Echo's kit adds to Overwatch.