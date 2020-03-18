Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment

The next 'Overwatch' hero is an AI robot with an important story link

Echo was created by Dr. Mina Liao, one of the founders of Overwatch.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
56m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch's newest hero is Echo. Fans have been waiting a while for Blizzard to add a new playable character to the game. It's been seven months since the company introduced Sigma, the game's 31st hero. The anticipation for Echo has been building longer still if you consider the fact Blizzard first teased her existence back when it released the McCree "Reunion" animated short in 2018.

Blizzard describes Echo as "an evolutionary robot programmed with a rapidly adapting artificial intelligence." In the origin video the studio shared, we find out Dr. Mina Liao, one of the six founders of the Overwatch organization and the creator of the omnics, built Echo. It also turns out Echo features the same voice, as well as ideals and mannerisms, as her creator.

As the video nears its end, we hear them sync up. "All I needed was to help them all," the two say in unison. From that moment on, there's only a single voice in the mix. "And so she created me," says Echo. "Her legacy. Her promise. Her echo."

We don't know how Echo will play yet, but now that her origin video is out, Blizzard will likely add her to the game's public test servers soon. At that point, we'll see what Echo's kit adds to Overwatch.

In this article: av, blizzard, blizzard entertainment, echo, gaming, hero, overwatch, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

View
'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View
Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr