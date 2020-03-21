Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Valve

Valve's card game 'Artifact' is reportedly getting a reboot

The reboot is being internally referred to as 'Artifact 2,' according to 'Edge Magazine.'
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
18m ago
Valve

Artifact, Valve's Dota 2 card game spin-off, failed to capture people's attention to the point that the company had to drop its plans to release a stream of updates for it. That doesn't mean the game is dead, though: According to Edge Magazine, Valve is working on a follow-up to the original game, and it's so huge, it's internally referred to as "Artifact 2."

Valve CEO Gabe Newell called Artifact an "interesting failure," since the company thought it was a strong product. He also told the magazine that the team analyzed the things people didn't like about the product in order to fix them:

"We ran an experiment, we got a negative result, and now we need to see if we've learned anything from that, so let's try again. And that's what [the Artifact team] have been doing and that's what they're getting ready to release. Based on the reaction to it, what was wrong with the product? How did we get there? Let's fix those things and take another run at it."

Newell didn't say when the update will be released and didn't elaborate on whether it's a full-blown sequel or something else. He did say, however, that the company needs "to do a larger reboot in order to justify [the game's] existence to customers and to markets."

Valve also posted an update on Steam that says it will reveal more details after Half Life: Alyx launches on March 26th. In that announcement, Valve thanked fans for their continued interest in Artifact and promised to start "tests on [its] systems and infrastructure."

Source: GamesRadar
In this article: gaming, internet
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
