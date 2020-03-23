It might have taken years, but Amazon Prime Video is finally ready to offer something you might take for granted on Netflix and other services: multiple profiles for a single account. NDTV and XDA have noticed that you can now add five additional profiles to your Prime Video account on top of a primary default profile, including Kid's Profiles that restrict content to material suitable for children 12 and under. You no longer have to juggle your recommendations with those of your partner, or worry that your young ones will watch Hunters.
Amazon Prime Video finally introduces viewer profiles
We've asked Amazon to be more specific about where profiles are available, although they're already available in full across Android, iOS, 10th-generation or newer Fire tablets, current-gen Apple TV boxes and Chromecast. People in India also have full access on Fire TV devices. You can also use profiles on a basic level (no profile management) with screen-equipped Alexa devices, the Fire TV home screen experience and older Apple TV devices, not to mention most other living room hardware.
The timing couldn't be more appropriate. With people being urged to stay at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Prime Video usage is bound to go up -- and that includes driving viewership by family members who might not have used the service much before. Profiles, plus a Cinema hub highlighting movies that were supposed to be in theaters, could encourage more people to give Prime Video a try.