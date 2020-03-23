Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video finally introduces viewer profiles

You no longer have to share your progress and recommendations.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

It might have taken years, but Amazon Prime Video is finally ready to offer something you might take for granted on Netflix and other services: multiple profiles for a single account. NDTV and XDA have noticed that you can now add five additional profiles to your Prime Video account on top of a primary default profile, including Kid's Profiles that restrict content to material suitable for children 12 and under. You no longer have to juggle your recommendations with those of your partner, or worry that your young ones will watch Hunters.

We've asked Amazon to be more specific about where profiles are available, although they're already available in full across Android, iOS, 10th-generation or newer Fire tablets, current-gen Apple TV boxes and Chromecast. People in India also have full access on Fire TV devices. You can also use profiles on a basic level (no profile management) with screen-equipped Alexa devices, the Fire TV home screen experience and older Apple TV devices, not to mention most other living room hardware.

The timing couldn't be more appropriate. With people being urged to stay at home to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Prime Video usage is bound to go up -- and that includes driving viewership by family members who might not have used the service much before. Profiles, plus a Cinema hub highlighting movies that were supposed to be in theaters, could encourage more people to give Prime Video a try.

Via: XDA-Developers, NDTV, The Verge
Source: Amazon Prime Video
In this article: amazon, amazon prime video, gear, internet, prime video, profile, profiles, services, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

‘Dreams’ player forced to remove his fan-made Mario assets

View
The Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seater hybrid with 31 miles of EV-only range

The Koenigsegg Gemera is a four-seater hybrid with 31 miles of EV-only range

View
SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

SpaceX’s Starship rocket prototype collapsed on itself this weekend

View
Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

Ford announces an all-electric Transit cargo van for 2022

View
SpaceX approved to build Starship factory and research hub in LA

SpaceX approved to build Starship factory and research hub in LA

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr