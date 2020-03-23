Dell Mobile Connect now transfers photos between your iPhone and PC

Screen mirroring, meanwhile, is what you'd expect. You can see your iPhone's screen on your PC and control it with your keyboard, mouse or (if you have one) touchscreen. That can be helpful if you want to catch up on an app that doesn't have a web equivalent.

This improves parity between Android and iPhones in Mobile Connect. And as Windows Central pointed out, this makes Dell's app a more viable option for iPhone owners than Microsoft's Your Phone. So long as you're content to stick with Dell PCs, you may not need more software to get some basic integration.