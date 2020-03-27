If you want to help people directly affected by the coronavirus pandemic while watching some of the best speedrunners in the world show off their craft, you're in luck. The good folks over at Games Done Quick (GDQ) announced today they plan to host a COVID-19 charity stream next month. Dubbed Corona Relief Done Quick (CRDQ), the event will take place online over the April 17th weekend, with 100 percent of donations going directly to Direct Relief. The humanitarian agency works with doctors and nurses in the US and across the world to equip them with medical supplies to care for people affected by poverty and other emergencies. You'll be able to watch the stream on GDQ's Twitch channel.
Games Done Quick will host a charity stream for COVID-19 relief
The online event will run between April 17th and 19th.
As you might expect, the coronavirus pandemic will also affect Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) 2020. GDQ is postponing the event. At the moment, it plans to kick it off on August 16th, where it will run until the 23rd. As with last year's event, donations will support Doctors Without Borders. The change in schedule means a variety of dates related to the festival have shifted as well. You can find all the details on GDQ's website.