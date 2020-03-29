BYD's safety-oriented EV battery is less likely to catch fire

The battery should be efficient, too. An optimized battery structure is reportedly 50 percent better at using space than a conventional lithium ion phosphate battery. BYD's upcoming Han EV (above) will reportedly have a healthy cruising range of about 376 miles using the Blade Battery, although there's a good chance it won't reach that figure in real-world driving.

We wouldn't count on driving the Han EV given BYD's focus on China, especially in light of the COVID-19 outbreak potentially affecting exports. However, this does suggest that truly safe EV batteries may soon be a practical reality. That could improve your chances of escaping a collision unscathed, not to mention reduce the potential for igniting anything nearby.