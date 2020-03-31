'The Outer Worlds' will land on Nintendo Switch on June 5th

Almost two months after it was delayed, The Outer Worlds has a new Switch release date. It'll arrive on Nintendo's console on June 5th. It was originally scheduled to arrive on Nintendo's console earlier this month, but it was put on hold after the coronavirus outbreak affected Virtuous, the developer which was handling the port.
Update from the Board: #TheOuterWorlds will be coming to #NintendoSwitch digitally and physically on June 5th!— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 31, 2020
Both the digital and physical versions will cost $60. The physical copy was originally supposed to include a download code instead of a physical cartridge. The delay enabled Virtuous and publisher Private Division to put the latter in the box. However, opting for the physical version means that you'll have to account for a day-one patch that'll require up to 6 GB of storage. The patch will include gameplay optimization, high-resolution textures and other fixes, according to original developer Obsidian.