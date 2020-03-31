'The Outer Worlds' will land on Nintendo Switch on June 5th

Update from the Board: #TheOuterWorlds will be coming to #NintendoSwitch digitally and physically on June 5th!



Nintendo of America announced on March 31, 2020.

Both the digital and physical versions will cost $60. The physical copy was originally supposed to include a download code instead of a physical cartridge. The delay enabled Virtuous and publisher Private Division to put the latter in the box. However, opting for the physical version means that you'll have to account for a day-one patch that'll require up to 6 GB of storage. The patch will include gameplay optimization, high-resolution textures and other fixes, according to original developer Obsidian.