Switch version of 'The Outer Worlds' delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

Just a few days ago we learned the release date for a Switch port of The Outer Worlds, but now it's delayed. The game was scheduled for release on Nintendo's system March 6th, however the coronavirus outbreak in China has impacted Virtuous, the developer working on the port who has previously delivered versions of Dark Souls Remastered and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for Switch.

On LinkedIn, Virtuous CEO Gilles Langourieux writes that although all members of the team are safe and accounted for, reduced local transportation has made it difficult for them to go to work. Its studios in Chengdu and Xian have extended their holidays until next week as a result. According to publisher Private Division, there isn't a new release date yet, but in a tweet they revealed that when the game comes out they will release a physical version on cartridge as well.