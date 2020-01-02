Dell made an 86-inch touchscreen monitor for the workplace

The touchscreen monitor is equipped with two 20W speakers and a smorgasbord of ports including multiple HDMI, USB Type-A, USB Type-B, a single USB Type-C port that can charge other devices, and a full-sized DisplayPort. It doesn't have an internal 'brain,' though customers can choose to integrate a Dell OptiPlex Micro PC into the back panel. The complete package could be enough to tempt enterprise folks away from the Surface Hub 2S and other massive workplace screens when it launches on April 10th. The make-or-break, we suspect, will be the display's price -- something that Dell is keeping close to its corporate chest for now.