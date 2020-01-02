Latest in Gear

Image credit: Dell
save
Save
share

Dell made an 86-inch touchscreen monitor for the workplace

The massive 4K panel launches in April.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
2h ago in Business
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Dell

Microsoft's 85-inch Surface Hub 2S has some competition. Today, Dell is announcing an 86-inch (okay, 85.6-inch) Interactive Touch Monitor aimed at business types who are constantly yammering about productivity and collaboration. It's an IPS 4K panel that comes with anti-glare and anti-smudge coatings -- useful when you're in a glass-box meeting room with someone who has just finished their lunch -- and Dell's blue-light-reducing ComfortView technology. The giant screen also supports up to 20 simultaneous touch points, which means multiple people can walk up and scribble with their digits or one of Dell's improved dual-tip styluses.

The touchscreen monitor is equipped with two 20W speakers and a smorgasbord of ports including multiple HDMI, USB Type-A, USB Type-B, a single USB Type-C port that can charge other devices, and a full-sized DisplayPort. It doesn't have an internal 'brain,' though customers can choose to integrate a Dell OptiPlex Micro PC into the back panel. The complete package could be enough to tempt enterprise folks away from the Surface Hub 2S and other massive workplace screens when it launches on April 10th. The make-or-break, we suspect, will be the display's price -- something that Dell is keeping close to its corporate chest for now.

In this article: business, ces2020, dell, gear, personal computing, personalcomputing
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Dell's Latitude 9510 is a business laptop with 5G and AI smarts

Dell's Latitude 9510 is a business laptop with 5G and AI smarts

View
Samsung adds a cheaper model to its Galaxy Book QLED laptop line

Samsung adds a cheaper model to its Galaxy Book QLED laptop line

View
Dell's new XPS 13 looks better than ever

Dell's new XPS 13 looks better than ever

View
Fiat Chrysler's Airflow Vision concept car touts an all-digital cabin

Fiat Chrysler's Airflow Vision concept car touts an all-digital cabin

View
Jeep is showing off its first three plug-in hybrids at CES this week

Jeep is showing off its first three plug-in hybrids at CES this week

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr