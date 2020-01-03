Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: TechCrunch / Watchful.ai
save
Save
share

TikTok-owner ByteDance reportedly built a deepfake maker

It asks users to scan their face and then transfers their image to videos.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
57m ago in Mobile
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

TechCrunch / Watchful.ai

TikTok parent company ByteDance has built a feature that could let users create their own deepfakes, TechCrunch reports. The feature, referred to as Face Swap, was spotted in code in both TikTok and the Chinese app Douyin. It asks users to scan their face and then transfers their image to videos.

On one hand, the feature could be seen as a natural evolution of other face swapping tech. On the other hand, it could have some very unpleasant repercussions. We've already seen how deepfake technology can be used for harm, so making the tech more accessible seems like a bad idea. As TechCrunch points out, the feature also raises concerns about what ByteDance could do with sensitive biometric data.

It's unclear if this feature will ever be released to Douyin or TikTok users (together the apps have 1.5 billion downloads). The code was found in both apps by an Israeli research firm Watchful.ai, but TikTok reportedly told TechCrunch that the deepfake feature is "definitely not a function in TikTok, nor do we have any intention of introducing it." TikTok later told TechCrunch that it was removing the inactive code fragments to eliminate any confusion.

Engadget has reached out to ByteDance for confirmation and comment.

Source: TechCrunch
In this article: bytedance, deepfake, deepfakes, douyin, face swap, feature, internet, mobile, security, TikTok, tomorrow
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Lenovo’s updated ThinkPad X1 laptops include optional privacy screens

Lenovo’s updated ThinkPad X1 laptops include optional privacy screens

View
NEC's new PC lineup for the US includes a 4K OLED laptop

NEC's new PC lineup for the US includes a 4K OLED laptop

View
Tesla's car shipments grew by 50 percent last year

Tesla's car shipments grew by 50 percent last year

View
The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite are cheaper takes on Samsung's flagships

The Galaxy S10 and Note 10 Lite are cheaper takes on Samsung's flagships

View
CES 2020: What to expect

CES 2020: What to expect

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr