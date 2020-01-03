Latest in Gear

Image credit: D-Link
save
Save
share

D-Link brings AI-powered person detection to its home security cameras

It’s introducing two new models and more storage options.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
57m ago in Home
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

D-Link

Ahead of CES, D-Link is bringing new features to its home security cameras. Today, the company announced that its devices can now detect people and breaking glass. The added capabilities are powered by AI that runs on the edge, and D-Link says it's able to provide faster, more accurate results than it would with cloud-powered AI.

D-Link is also introducing two new cameras. The outdoor model ($119.99) includes a spotlight and siren that can be triggered when motion is detected. While you'll be able to preview the camera at CES, it won't arrive until the third quarter of 2020. The indoor model ($99.99) should arrive in the second quarter of 2020. It will offer panning to give full 360-degree views of any room and motion tracking. Both cameras include two-way audio.

With the new cameras, customers can choose from a few different storage options. ONVIF Profile S will allow custom storage and streaming to personal NAS devices. D-Link is offering more built-in microSD storage, up to 256 GB, as well as its existing free and paid cloud storage plans. All options will work with the mydlink app, which allows users to view live and saved video.

In this article: 360-degree, ai, alerts, breaking glass, cameras, ces2020, d-link, dlink, edge, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, home, home security, indoor, motion tracking, outdoor, panning, people, security, spotlight, storage, two-way audio
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 5G is arriving in the first quarter of 2020

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 5G is arriving in the first quarter of 2020

View
Google disables Xiaomi link to Assistant and Google Home (updated)

Google disables Xiaomi link to Assistant and Google Home (updated)

View
LG delivers 'Real 8K' in 2020 with eight new OLED and LCD TVs

LG delivers 'Real 8K' in 2020 with eight new OLED and LCD TVs

View
JLab's latest true wireless earbuds are only $29

JLab's latest true wireless earbuds are only $29

View
Apple signs former HBO chief to a five-year deal

Apple signs former HBO chief to a five-year deal

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr