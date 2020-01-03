NEC's new PC lineup for the US includes a 4K OLED laptop

Those who value portability over all else might prefer the LaVie Pro Mobile (pictured at center). It's using a low-voltage 1.8GHz Core i7 and a 13.3-inch 1080p display, but it delivers a claimed 15 hours of battery life and sports a carbon lid that keeps the weight down to a featherweight 1.85 pounds. The 512GB SSD helps, too, although it still starts with 8GB of RAM.

There's just one desktop in the mix, although it's a clever one. The LaVie Home All-in-One (below) centers around a 27-inch display that uses LG's Crystal Sound to produce 5.4W of stereo sound directly from the display. It won't shake the room, but it also eliminates any dedicated speakers that would clutter the painting-like design. Just don't expect brisk performance. There's a low-voltage 1.8GHz Core i7 under the hood along with 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, a 3TB 5,400RPM hard drive (really, Lenovo?) and even a DVD burner.

All three PCs arrive in March. The LaVie Vega is unsurprisingly the most expensive model with a $2,100 starting price, while the Pro Mobile and Home All-in-One begin at $1,600 and $1,800 respectively. That's a lot to pay for the performance you get -- Lenovo and NEC are clearly banking on rare tricks like 4K OLED and Crystal Sound to justify the cost.