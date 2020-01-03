Samsung's first Odyssey gaming monitors include a 240Hz ultra-wide

If that strikes you as overkill, there will be less extravagant options. The CTG7 series (below) offers 27- and 32-inch panels at a more conventional 2,560 x 1,440 resolution with the same 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 1000R curvature, FreeSync and G-Sync. It's not as bright with 'just' DisplayHDR 600 support, but we suspect many gamers won't mind. The range will also be ready in the second quarter.

The company hasn't provided pricing. However, the technology makes clear that you'll be paying a premium for these screens, particularly the CTG9. While they're not 4K monitors, just about everything else is covered.