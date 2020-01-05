Latest in Gear

Image credit: Withings
save
Save
share

Withings’ new ScanWatch is a classy heart-monitoring wearable

Combining EEG and optical heart-rate for a complete picture of your heart health.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
1h ago in Wearables
Comments
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Withings

2020 is the year that Withings revamps its Steel HR line of hybrid fitness watches into a new product called the Withings ScanWatch. The new timepiece takes the basic idea of its predecessor and adds a built-in ECG to help folks look for issues with their heart, including atrial fibrillation and sleep apnea.

Design-wise, it's the same dual-subdial face we saw in the Steel HR, with the top circle housing a PMOLED display above Withings' famous activity dial. The tweaks are subtle but they are designed to make the ScanWatch look a little more austere than its predecessor, with squarer edges and a higher shine.

But the real change is inside, with the ScanWatch now packing an ECG much like the one found inside the Move ECG. That means, whenever you want to check in on your heart health, you can, hopefully avoiding last-minute dashes to the emergency room.

Thankfully, Withings didn't drop the optical heart-rate sensor from the case, so you'll get continuous tracking as well as the ECG. And the included SpO2 sensor will help check your oxygen levels overnight to see if you're getting enough oxygen while you sleep.

Naturally, the ScanWatch pairs with Withings' class-leading Health Mate app and ecosystem of health and wellness products from the French company. The watch has a battery life rated for 30 days on a single charge and is expected to be waterproof and, as usual, capable of swim tracking. You'll also get sleep tracking and a vibrating alarm when it thinks you're at the top of a sleep cycle.

The Withings ScanWatch will cost $249 (€249/£229) for the 38mm edition, with the price rising to $299 (€299/£279) for a 42mm case. The expectation is that it'll be available in Q2, pending approvals from the usual bodies, including the FDA. Withings can't control the timetable for getting its devices cleared, so take that timetable with a pinch of salt. After all, the Move ECG was announced in January 2019 and due in the Spring, but regulatory hurdles meant that it wasn't available until the following September.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: CES, ces2020, ECG, gear, Hybric, PPG, ScanWatch, Watch, wearables, Withings
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The toothbrush that cleans your mouth in 10 seconds is finally ready

The toothbrush that cleans your mouth in 10 seconds is finally ready

View
HP's gorgeous new Spectre x360 15-inch features 4K OLED screen options

HP's gorgeous new Spectre x360 15-inch features 4K OLED screen options

View
Jabra debuts a sporty version of its Elite 75t true wireless earbuds

Jabra debuts a sporty version of its Elite 75t true wireless earbuds

View
The sex toy company that won, lost, and won a CES award is back again

The sex toy company that won, lost, and won a CES award is back again

View
The Suunto 7 improves on Wear OS with offline outdoor maps and fitness features

The Suunto 7 improves on Wear OS with offline outdoor maps and fitness features

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr