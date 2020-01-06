ASUS' ZenBook Duo is a more practical dual-display notebook

Of course, since it's in a much smaller case, the ZenBook Duo doesn't have nearly as much computing power as its older sibling. It only has NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, which is better than plain old integrated hardware, but not nearly as beefy as the RTX 2060 in the Pro Duo. You'll probably be able to play some less demanding games like Overwatch, but it's not going to be very capable for more demanding titles. It's also powered by the latest Intel 10th gen processors, and features up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. And if you're working with graphics, you'll probably appreciate the Pantone validated 1080p touchscreen.

Whereas the ZenBook Pro Duo felt like an experiment for what's possible with a large second screen, the Duo feels more genuinely useful. It's light enough to carry all day, and it has all of the dual-screen functionality we saw before. You can drag windows back and forth from the displays; show up to three windows in the bottom area; and take advantage of shortcuts to swap items between screens.