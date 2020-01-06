Latest in Gear

Image credit: Mophie
Mophie’s latest wireless charging station can jumpstart your car

It could be especially useful if you’re planning any long road trips.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago in Gadgetry
Mophie

Mophie has been a leader in wireless charging for years. It even beat Apple to the punch. Now, the company is upping the ante. Not only does its new Powerstation Go offer USB-A and wireless charging, it can also jumpstart your car.

The compact device is small enough to fit in your glove box, and it packs 44,400 MWH of portable power, enough to jump a full-sized car or SUV. It comes with mini- spark-proof jumper cables, and it has easy-to-read indicator lights, as well as automated safety checks to keep you and your vehicle's battery safe.

When you're not using it to get back on the road, the Powerstation Go has two USB-A ports, wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices and a 65-watt AC outlet, which could be used to charge laptops and other gadgets. For good measure, one end also serves as an LED flashlight.

Mophie's Powerstation Go could be especially useful if you're planning any long road trips in 2020. The device is now available on HSN.com and mophie.com, and it's listed at $159.95.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

