Sennheiser's latest over-ear wireless headphones offer affordable ANC

The two can handle AAC and AptX (including its Low Latency variant), and a Smart Control app can tweak the sound to your liking for podcasts or other listening.

Sennheiser ships the 350BT first, in mid-January, while the 450BT arrives in mid-February. We wouldn't bet on either sounding as good as the Momentum, but the lower prices make them considerably easier to justify if you're looking for reasonably good wireless audio from a recognizable brand.