Image credit: Canon
Canon's Robotic Camera System controls multiple DSLRs from afar

Pros can zoom and move cameras from the comfort of a PC.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23h ago in Cameras
Canon

Pro photographers who need to control multiple cameras at once just got a useful tool -- if they have the right camera. Canon has introduced a CR-S700R Robotic Camera system that lets you remotely steer multiple DSLRs from a PC. You can only use it for still photos, but you can zoom, pan, tilt and roll when you're trying to capture a sporting event from multiple angles. The absence of video is an advantage, if you believe Canon -- it allows for a "more compact and lightweight" design that doesn't need wires (if you have a companion CR-G100 controller).

There's one main problem: right now, you'll need either an EOS 1D X Mark II or Mark III to take advantage of this. You can forget about slotting in a mirrorless model with a kit lens, at least for now. You'll also need a compatible lens from the high-end L-series family, such as the 24-70mm f/2.8L or the 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6L.

The Robotic Camera System arrives in mid-February. Canon didn't provide pricing, but cost arguably isn't the deciding factor here. If you're a pro who needs to remotely control multiple cameras for assignments, you can either justify the cost or make your company foot the bill.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

Source: Canon
Coverage: PetaPixel
In this article: cameras, canon, ces2020, cr-s700r, dslr, gear, photography, robotic camera system, robots
