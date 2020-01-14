Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Alex Bailey/HBO
What's on TV this week: 'Avenue 5'

Also: 'Gemini Man' 4K Blu-ray, 'Sex Education' season two.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
49m ago in AV
Comments
'Avenue 5' Alex Bailey/HBO

This week HBO launches its new sci-fi/comedy series Avenue 5, which starts Hugh Laurie as the captain of a space cruise ship. If that's not your speed, then you can bring Ang Lee's Gemini Man home, albeit with half of its maximum frame rate, at just 60 FPS in Dolby Vision HDR on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

There are a flood of new options on streaming, from comedy specials on Amazon Prime, to Netflix's Aaron Hernandez documentary to the season finale of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant on Apple TV+. Two of the highlights are part two of YouTube's Robert Downey Jr.-hosted docu-series on AI, and season two of Sex Education on Netflix. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • Gemini Man (4K)
  • Parasite (VOD)
  • Terminator: Dark Fate (VOD)
  • Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy (Remastered)
  • Krypton (S2)
  • Veep: The Final Season
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (4K)
  • Brewster's Millions
  • The Jungle Book (4K)
  • Darwin Project (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One)
  • Without Escape (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Tuesday

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow (season premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • FBI, CBS, 9 PM
  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM
  • Inside the NFL, Showtime, 9 PM
  • This is Us (winter premiere), NBC, 9 PM
  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM
  • Emergence, ABC, 10 PM
  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 10 PM
  • New Amsterdam (winter premiere), NBC, 10 PM

Wednesday

  • The Circle, Netflix, 3 AM
  • The Age of A.I. Part 2, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Grace & Frankie (S6), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Quien a Hierro Mata, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Wisting, Sundance Now, 3 AM
  • All Elite Wrestling, TNT, 8 PM
  • Flirty Dancing, Fox, 8 PM
  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM
  • The Goldbergs (winter premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • Chicago Med, NBC, 8 PM
  • Schooled (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Almost Family, Fox, 9 PM
  • Criminal Minds, CBS, 9 PM
  • Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
  • Nancy Drew (winter premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • The Oval, BET, 9 PM
  • Vikings, History, 10 PM
  • Chicago PD, NBC, 10 PM
  • The Magicians (season premiere), Syfy, 10 PM
  • S.W.A.T. (winter premiere), CBS, 10 PM
  • Sistas, BET, 10 PM
  • Stumptown, ABC, 10 PM

Thursday

  • Ninokuni, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Tell Me A Story, CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Booktube: Melinda Gates, YouTube, 3 AM
  • Grown-ish (season premiere), Freeform, 8 PM
  • Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, ABC, 8 PM
  • Supernatural (winter premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM
  • Everything's Gonna Be Okay (series premiere), Freeform, 8:30 PM
  • The Good Place, NBC, 8:30 PM
  • The Unicorn, CBS, 8:30 PM
  • Legacies (winter premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Deputy, Fox, 9 PM
  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM
  • The Last Days of Richard Pryor, ABC, 9 PM
  • Carol's Second Act, CBS, 9:30 PM
  • Perfect Harmony, NBC, 9:30 PM
  • Evil, CBS, 10 PM
  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM

Friday

  • Sex Education (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Ares (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
  • Troop Zero, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Russell Peters: Deported, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Rob Delaney: Jackie, Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Oprah's Book Club, Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Little America (series premiere), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • Mr. Magoo (S1), CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • George of the Jungle (S1), CBS All Access, 3 AM
  • Endlings (S1), Hulu, 3 AM
  • Servant (season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM
  • The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Marvel's Hero Project, Disney+, 3 AM
  • One Day at Disney, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Pick of the Litter, Disney+, 3 AM
  • Diary of a Future President (series premiere), Disney+, 3 AM
  • Just Add Magic: Mystery City (S1), Amazon Prime, 3 AM
  • Tyler Perry's A Fall From Grace, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Nailed It! Wer Kann, Der Kann, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Harley Quinn , DC Universe, 9 AM
  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM
  • Charmed (winter premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • American Housewife (winter premiere), ABC, 8 PM
  • Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, NBC, 8 PM
  • Fresh off the Boat (winter premiere), ABC, 8:30 PM
  • Dynasty (winter premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Bill Burr presents: The Ringers, Comedy Central, 11 PM
  • ELeague: Nintendo 2019 World Championships, TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Chocolate, Netflix, 3 AM
  • Lakers/Rockets, ABC, 8 PM
  • Premier Boxing Champions: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario, Fox, 8 PM
  • Seven Worlds, One Planet (series premiere), BBC America, 9 PM

Sunday

  • 26th Annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards, TBS/TNT, 8 PM
  • Batwoman (winter premiere), CW, 8 PM
  • Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 8 PM
  • Power, Starz, 8 PM
  • Doctor Who, BBC America, 8 PM
  • God Friended Me, CBS, 8 PM
  • Ray Donovan (season finale), Showtime, 8 PM
  • Supergirl (winter premiere), CW, 9 PM
  • Shameless, Showtime, 9 PM
  • 9-1-1: Lone Star (series premiere), Fox, 10 PM
  • Avenue 5 (series premiere), HBO, 10 PM
  • The L Word: Generation Q, Showtime, 10 PM
  • Dare Me, USA, 10 PM
  • Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 10 PM
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm (season premiere), HBO, 10:30 PM
  • Work in Progress, Showtime, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

In this article: av, Avenue 5, entertainment, Gemini Man, listings, MustSeeHdtv
