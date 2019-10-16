Ang Lee chases cinema’s 120FPS future with ‘Gemini Man’

Lee's approach is bound to be contentious. High frame rates look overly smooth and hyper-real in a way we're not used to seeing from movies. To many, it just looks "fake." But Gemini Man's set pieces make it clear why he's betting on new tech. During a motorcycle chase between Will Smith's aging assassin and his clone, I felt like I was riding right alongside him through narrow Columbian alleys. It felt visceral in a way a movie chase hasn't felt to me since The Bourne Supremacy.

"Sometimes I'm asked to be more normal, because that's what we're used to," Lee said in a roundtable chat with journalists. "I hope, movie by movie, we get in a different way of exciting people [with high frame rates]." He pointed to that bike chase as a great example of the benefits of HFR. Watching someone riding a bike at 24FPS removes you from the experience, whereas with a high framerate and 3D, it's like you're practically there.

So why go to all this trouble? For one, higher frame rates smooth out the jumpy effect (or juddering) you see in films whenever the camera pans around a scene, as well as the blurriness from fast moving objects across the frame. In theaters, those issues are due to the slower nature of the 24FPS standard. But in homes, they're even more problematic. TVs are built to show between 60 and 120 frames per second, so manufacturers have been pushing motion smoothing, which adds fake frames to smooth out 24FPS content.