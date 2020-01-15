B&O updates its true wireless earbuds with better battery life

The E8s were first launched back in 2017, and they got an upgrade with a wireless charging case last year. The second generation of the buds even made our holiday gift guide last year, despite the steep price.

Updates to the third generation of the buds include better battery life, with significant improvement of up to 35 hours of total playtime compared to 16 hours in previous generations. That breaks down as seven hours of continuous playback for the buds and four full charges within the case. Charging should be fairly speedy as well, requiring two hours for a full recharge.

The buds also weigh 17 percent less, coming in at 5.8 grams each, and the size has been reduced. Bang & Olufsen says it has used 3D modelling to make the new E8 fit a wider variety of ear shapes, and that the design makes them more comfortable to wear.

Finally, the number of microphones in the headphones has doubled from two to four, in order to achieve what the company describes as "beamforming technology directed toward the mouth." This should help speech sound clearer with lower ambient noise when talking on the phone.

The new E8s do come with a leather wireless charging case, but they'll cost you a hefty £300 ($390) from the Bang & Olufsen website.