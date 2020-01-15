The Morning After: Here's why Sony will skip E3 (again)

Update ASAP.Microsoft is patching a major Windows 10 flaw discovered by the NSA

Yesterday, Microsoft issued patches for Windows 10 as well as Windows Server 2016 and 2019. However, it wasn't a normal Patch Tuesday, because this time it addressed a flaw that had been uncovered by the NSA and could be used to exploit computers remotely or spy on and manipulate encrypted internet traffic. Disclosing the vulnerability so it can be fixed will hopefully stop it from leaking out, which is what happened in 2017 with the EternalBlue exploit.

No need to share the spotlight.Why Sony is skipping E3 (again)

With a brand new console to pitch, why is the PlayStation brand sitting out the biggest video game event of the year? Nick Summers explains why Sony might prefer its own showcase for the PS5, and what it means for gamers this year.

It will help enforce the five-kilometer drone no-fly zone around the airport.Heathrow Airport installs anti-drone system that can locate UAV pilots

The UK's biggest airport now has its own Counter Drone system that can detect and track unauthorized drones as well as locate the drone pilots, who face up to five years in prison for flying in a UK Flight Restriction Zone without permission.

According to Bloomberg, the Counter Drone technology uses a holographic radar system, the same used at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport. It's unclear, though, if Heathrow's system includes a way to disable drones once they've been identified.

You won't play this in March.Square Enix delays 'Final Fantasy VII Remake' until April 10th

Sony added buttons to its DualShock 4 and little else.PlayStation's new Back Button accessory is a wasted opportunity

Sony's DualShock is a good controller. Its Emmy award-winning design has hardly changed over the last couple of decades. But in 2020, things are different. PlayStation's biggest rival, Xbox, has a high-end controller for top-level gamers, while expensive third-party options from SCUFF and Hori have proved there are better ways to play PS4.

Enter the unimaginatively named Back Button Attachment, aimed at giving your six-year-old DualShock 4 a few new tricks. It's aimed at high-level gamers that need more sensitive controls and the ability to remap buttons to more handy locations. There is also an accessibility boon, which could help even more people play the games they want to play. It's just a shame the accessory doesn't go further.

