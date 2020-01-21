Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Cruise
Cruise's self-driving electric shuttle is made for ride-sharing

The Origin is 'a new beginning for transportation.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Cruise

Cruise still isn't ready to say when its autonomous vehicle will be available, but now it's shown off the Origin, a GM-built electric shuttle van that doesn't have a steering wheel or pedals. Instead it's fully self-driving, intended to be a shareable, modular vehicle that can handle being on the road all the time.

It's basically a minibus, with three seats at each end that face each other and split sliding doors that open up like a subway car. Cruise hasn't revealed details like the battery capacity or cost, but claims that "the average San Franciscan household driving themselves or using ridesharing" will see savings of $5,000 per year thanks to the vehicle.

Gallery: Cruise Origin | 5 Photos

5

According to execs, more information on manufacturing for this "production" vehicle will be coming soon. Also, because of its modular design, they think it will be better suited for use as a robotaxi than regular passenger cars, and that its sensors will have "superhuman" ability to spot pedestrians and navigate in bad weather. They claim it's "what you'd build if there were no cars." Lofty promises -- hopefully we'll find out soon how the company plans to fulfill them. Others, including Ford, Waymo, Uber and Tesla, just to name a few, are also chasing the autonomous-cars-as-a-service model in different ways, and it's still unclear who may get their first.

Source: Cruise, Medium
Coverage: Autoblog
In this article: autonomous vehicles, Cruise, driverless, GM, Honda, tomorrow, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
