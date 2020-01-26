Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: petriartturiasikainen via Getty Images
save
Save
share

After Math: Risky businesses

Who else is looking forward to bidding against other riders for their Uber?
Andrew Tarantola, @terrortola
4h ago in Business
Comments
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

petriartturiasikainen via Getty Images

Joel Goodsen would blush seeing the sorts of shenanigans some of these these corporations have been getting into. And occasionally even succeeding at. Netflix goosed its viewing criteria to give a coin to its Witcher, Microsoft had another privacy whoopsie, and Germany just straight up forgot to upgrade its OS and is now paying the price. Here are five of the week's top business headlines.

asdf

Germany has to pay Microsoft for failing to upgrade from Windows 7

Nothing lasts forever, especially operating systems. It's been barely a decade since Windows 7 hit our hard drives but Microsoft is well and truly done with supporting the OS any longer. Apparently nobody told the German government because they now have to pay nearly $900k in support fees because some 33,000 of its computers were still running the obsolete OS.

asdf

GDPR has led to $126 million in fines over data privacy

According to a recent report, the GDPR is working as intended though it doesn't seem to be doing much to influence the decisions of the companies that it regulates.

asdf

Uber experiment lets California drivers set their own fares

Uber continues to freak out over California's recently-passed AB 5 legislation, which classifies gig workers as employees of their respective companies. The companies latest scheme is to set up a virtual auction where ride hailers can bid against one another -- up to five times the regular fare -- to win the driver's services.

asdf

Microsoft accidently exposed 250 million customer service records

Due to a "database error" a quarter billion Microsoft customers' service and support records were made available on a publicly accessible server for two days. But the company said it didn't see any evidence of malicious use with this data so you know, no harm, no foul, right?

asdf

Netflix changes how it counts viewing popularity, pumps up 'The Witcher'

It's a no brainer. If the facts don't fit your hypothesis all you have to do is change the way in which those facts are measured until they do. It's genius.

In this article: after math, aftermath, business, california, column, gdpr, germany, microsoft, netlfix, privacy, the witcher, tomorrow, uber, windows 7
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
72 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

UK won't implement EU's contentious digital copyright law

UK won't implement EU's contentious digital copyright law

View
The best USB-C laptop and tablet chargers

The best USB-C laptop and tablet chargers

View
Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ leak together in official-looking shots

Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds+ leak together in official-looking shots

View
India is now a larger smartphone market than the US

India is now a larger smartphone market than the US

View
Jeff Bezos' leaked text messages may have come from his girlfriend

Jeff Bezos' leaked text messages may have come from his girlfriend

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr