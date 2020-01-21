Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix changes how it counts viewing popularity, pumps up 'The Witcher'

A new metric boosts viewing stats by 35 percent for some titles.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
28m ago in Business
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Netflix's final earnings results for 2019 are out (PDF), and in a year where it suddenly started to face more competition than ever before, the company says its service and content is only becoming more popular. The letter to investors claims that its new series The Witcher "is tracking to be our biggest season one TV series ever," and explains a new method for measuring those statistics.

To back up that claim -- and push back against belief that Disney+ and others are already starting to catch up -- it posted a Google Trends result showing The Witcher blowing The Mandalorian out of the water over the last few months, a result that holds up even if you add "baby Yoda" searches to the mix. Netflix's example also included The Morning Show on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime's Jack Ryan, although neither showed much impact by this metric.

Still, you'll have to grade that result on a curve, since Netflix also mentioned a change to how it's gathering those numbers, "Given that we now have titles with widely varying lengths - from short episodes (e.g. Special at around 15 minutes) to long films (e.g. The Highwaymen at 132 minutes), we believe that reporting households viewing a title based on 70% of a single episode of a series or of an entire film, which we have been doing, makes less sense."

"We are now reporting on households (accounts) that chose to watch a given title...The new metric is about 35% higher on average than the prior metric. For example, 45m member households chose to watch Our Planet under the new metric vs. 33m under the prior metric."

Developing...

Source: Netflix Q4 2019 results (PDF)
In this article: 2019, business, earnings, entertainment, financials, internet video, Netflix, q42019, services, streaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Half-Life games are free on Steam until March

Half-Life games are free on Steam until March

View
Alexa-powered Lego challenge winners include a game system and waffle iron

Alexa-powered Lego challenge winners include a game system and waffle iron

View
Brazil charges journalist Glenn Greenwald for colluding with hackers

Brazil charges journalist Glenn Greenwald for colluding with hackers

View
YouTube TV arrives on PS4 ahead of PlayStation Vue shut down

YouTube TV arrives on PS4 ahead of PlayStation Vue shut down

View
A Lego version of the International Space Station is coming February 1st

A Lego version of the International Space Station is coming February 1st

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr