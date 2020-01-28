Get two Google Nest Hubs for the price of one

The Nest Hub is one of Google's more polished devices. We like its beautiful (if small) screen and simple design, and the only major knock against it is the merely adequate sound quality. This is for displaying the weather and watching the occasional YouTube clip than blasting music. Whether or not the absence of a camera is good or bad depends on your perspective. It rules out hand gestures, personalized reminders and video chats like you'll find on the Nest Hub Max, but it's also a reassurance if you're worried that hackers could hijack the camera for nefarious ends. And at this price, the absence of a camera is easier to take no matter how you feel.