MIDI 2.0 overhauls the music interface for the first time in 35 years

And it's about time for a new standard, while the 5-bit DIN cables used in the 1980s couldn't handle high resolution audio, the MIDI 2.0 spec is ready for any digital connector you'd like to use, and will start by targeting USB ports. That allows for far more accurate timing, and far more resolution by upgrading messages from seven bits to as much as 32-bit.

It should also make instruments easier to use, with profiles that will automatically set up gear for its intended use and a feature called Property Exchange that uses JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) to send over more detailed configuration info. You'll spend less time shuffling through presets and more time simply making music, plus some of these features can be used even on older MIDI 1.0-spec hardware. As Reverb.com notes, there's still room for improvement on things like networking multiple devices, but it represents a massive upgrade over the old standard, and will be useful for anyone trying to make a Grammy-winning album, whether it's in their bedroom or a fully-kitted studio.