Samsung's first 5G tablet goes on sale in South Korea

The slate launches in South Korea on January 30th for 999,900 won (about $848). It's not a trivial purchase, although Samsung is promising perks for Korean buyers like a free keyboard cover and a YouTube Premium membership.

There's no word on international releases, although that might hinge on carrier support. We wouldn't rule out news of a wider release at Samsung's Unpacked event on February 11th. However, that event is expected to focus on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip. A 5G version of an existing tablet would be a low-priority item, and Samsung might decide that it's easier to roll out the Galaxy Tab S6 5G on a country-by-country basis.